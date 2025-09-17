News

WATCH: Quebec's College of Physicians support infant euthanasia in 'well-defined circumstances'

MAID Canada
MAID CanadaPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Euthanasia
Medical Assistance In Dying
Canadian Doctors
MAiD eligibility expansion
Quebec's College of Physicians
Quebec doctors
CMQ
euthanasia Canada
MAID Canada
Medical Assistance in Dying Canada
Quebec physicians

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news