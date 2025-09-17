WATCH: Quebec's College of Physicians support infant euthanasia in 'well-defined circumstances'

Quebec's College of Physicians (CMQ) recently stated babies can receive euthanasia if they are"suffering from extreme pain that cannot be relieved and who have severe malformations or serious polysymptomatic syndromes that destroy any prospect of survival." This is according to the Daily Mail which received the comment from CMQ."The CMQ believes that parents should have the opportunity to obtain this care for their infant under these well-defined circumstances."This is a revisited issue from a statement made back in 2022, when Dr. Louis Roy, from the CMQ told told the Commons' Special Joint Committee of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID): "For babies from 0 to 1 years of age who are born with severe deformations and very grave and severe medical syndromes whose life expectancy is such that it would make sense to ensure that they do not suffer, given that their possibility of surviving is basically nil."."This is something that's been explored in the Netherlands and we could explore that option," Roy said in the clip."On October 7, 2022, during its appearance before the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, the CMQ expressed its position on medical assistance in dying for children aged 0-1," the CMQ said in a statement to the Western Standard."Since that day, organizations and pressure groups opposed to medical assistance in dying have been attracting media attention across Canada and distorting the CMQ's statements, claiming in particular that it is in favor of this care being administered to babies who are seriously ill or born with a disability or intellectual impairment.""The CMQ reiterates that medical assistance in dying may be an appropriate treatment for babies suffering from extreme pain that cannot be relieved and who have severe malformations or serious polysymptomatic syndromes that destroy any prospect of survival.""The CMQ believes that parents should have the opportunity to obtain this care for their infant under these well-defined circumstances," it said..In Canada, MAID was introduced in 2021, which as of now, only includes those of 18 years of age and older.An eligible individual must "have a serious and incurable illness, disease or disability, be in an advanced state of irreversible decline in capability, and have enduring and intolerable physical or psychological suffering that cannot be alleviated under conditions the person considers acceptable."According the legislation passed in 2024, MAID currently excludes individuals suffering from mental illness."The eligibility date for persons suffering solely from a mental illness is now March 17, 2027," according to the feds' website..Parliament has also recommended MAID to "mature minors."