WATCH: Question Period — 'Axe the tax' vs 'Axe the facts'

During Question Period on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau complained about Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre's inclination to "rhyme off facts and figures.""The irony is, he won't even take a briefing that will allow him to understand the security threats facing this company — this country," said Trudeau, referring to this year's NSICOP report alleging there were multiple parliamentarians operating on behalf of foreign agents. Poilievre replied: "Now we know the difference: We want to axe the tax, he wants to axe the facts."