WATCH: Racoon cubs' drunken rescue

A mother raccoon learned heroes don't always wear cloaks but instead work in one of Kentucky's Health Departments as a nurse.The raccoon cubs were caught drinking and diving as a RN saved them from a dumpster filled with moonshine.The nurse, Misty Combs, found the cubs, drunk as a skunk (speculation, of course) while heading into work at the Letcher County Health Department in Whitesburg, Kentucky. After hearing the noise of the panicked mother raccoon, Combs explained to the New York Post, "“Our health department is right beside Kentucky Mist Moonshine, a distillery, and they had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the baby raccoons had gotten in the dumpster and they were stuck.”.Seeing the scene drunkenly unfolding in front of her Combs' "motherly instinct" kicked in.Combs grabbed a shovel and scooped out the first baby, who ran to its mom.However the second, was lying face down in the dumpster— an alcohol induced blackout — as it was soaked in moonshine peaches. Realizing the raccoon was unconscious Combs pulled it out of the dumpster, and began CPR, “Everybody around was like, ‘It’s dead, it’s not breathing.""It had drowned, and it was full of water; you could feel the water, so immediately, I just started doing CPR on it," she stated..Combs' coworkers filmed the clip above of her giving the compressions.Thanks to her medical training, the racoon awoke, Combs stating, "The entire time, I was afraid it’d come-to and eat me up, and raccoons carry rabies so I was afraid of that.”Fish and Wildlife then responded, taking the animal to the veterinarian and administering fluids— sobering the little one up before being released back into the wild.