WATCH: RCMP concedes ‘no imminent threat’ from India despite alarming Thanksgiving announcement

The RCMP’s bombshell Thanksgiving announcement accusing Indian agents of murder and extortion on Canadian soil was not based on an “imminent threat” after all. It was rather a “proactive” move the Mounties have had in the works for a while, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin admitted on broadcast television over the weekend. The announcement came just two days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s testimony at the Commission on Foreign Interference. .Trudeau claims RCMP made accusations to protect Canadians from India, admits he has 'no proof'.The RCMP on Monday, October 14, while many Canadians were sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner, held an emergency press conference alleging there were “widespread” acts of violence — such as extortion, homicide and extrajudicial killings — at the hands of agents of the Government of India in Canada.The federal police force at the time claimed there was an imminent threat to public safety.“Our public announcement was not planned to happen specifically on Thanksgiving holiday,” Gauvin told the CBC’s Rosemary Barton in an interview aired on Sunday.“We’ve been conducting investigations for some time, where we uncovered these serious, significant public safety threats.” .WATCH: Peter MacKay tells Indian media Canada’s security is broken, can’t weed out terrorists .Gauvin said in the week leading up to the announcement, the RCMP underwent a number of unsuccessful efforts, such as attempting to meet with their Indian counterparts to “discuss the violent extremism issue” in India and in Canada and “presenting evidence” uncovered from its investigations.On October 12, senior government officials from both countries had a meeting, “which did not result in a satisfactory outcome,” said Gauvin, leading the RCMP to come out publicly with its statement. She said the meeting also prompted diplomatic actions, such as expelling six Indian diplomats including High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma.“Did that unplanned decision to come out publicly on Monday prevent a crime from happening, a homicide or something else?”“No, there was no imminent threat when (making) this public announcement,” replied Gauvin.“We had been planning this proactive approach for some time, but it’s just the events leading up last week and also following the October 12 meeting there was reporting in the Indian media that was false and we also wanted to correct the record.” .Indian media rips into Singh’s past as tensions rise between the two countries.Gavin confirmed the investigations into India will continue with a special RCMP task force assigned to “disrupt this threat,” which “may lead to various charges.”"It is absolutely an extraordinary and outrageous situation, one that is unprecedented here in Canada," said Gauvin.“We want to reassure the public there is no imminent threat to their safety and security, but we ask them to remain vigilant, as we remain vigilant.” .WATCH: Indian media slams Trudeau for harbouring terrorist due to easy entry pathways.Meanwhile in parliament, the Public Safety Committee has unanimously voted to investigate the Government of India for crimes committed in Canada.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has denied these allegations. Indian media has hit back at Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh with personal jabs about their upbringings.It was Trudeau who first publicly accused India of criminal activity. In 2023, Trudeau in the House of Commons claimed Canada has evidence Indian agents were linked to the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He has continued to make such allegations..Committee to investigate Indian government for murder-for-hire