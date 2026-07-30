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WATCH: RCMP drone and jet boat rescue man stranded in Fraser River near Chilliwack

WATCH: RCMP drone and jet boat rescue man stranded in Fraser River near Chilliwack
WATCH: RCMP drone and jet boat rescue man stranded in Fraser River near ChilliwackScreen grab
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