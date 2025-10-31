WATCH: RCMP nab prolific Alberta offender after high-speed chase and drone operation

A wanted criminal is off the streets after a dramatic RCMP operation near Mayerthorpe that involved drones, a helicopter, and multiple detachments working together.On Oct. 22, members of the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (WAD CRU) tracked down Daniel O’Donnell, 38, of Tomahawk, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and suspected of stealing a vehicle in Lac Ste. Anne County.Police began surveillance using RCMP Air Services’ helicopter and remotely piloted drones. When officers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle with a tire deflation device, O’Donnell allegedly sped off, leading police on a chase through rural roads.Air Services kept visual contact from above, guiding ground units as RCMP coordinated a second successful tire deflation device ahead of the suspect’s route. After his vehicle was disabled, O’Donnell allegedly tried to steal another vehicle but was caught and arrested.RCMP said the coordinated effort between Air Services, local detachments, and the Real Time Operations Centre was crucial to ensuring the safety of both officers and the public.O’Donnell faces a long list of charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous driving, break and enter, and multiple weapons offences. He remains in custody.RCMP said crime reduction units focus on targeting prolific offenders who commit a disproportionate amount of crime across Alberta communities.