WATCH: Red Deer girl swarmed and severely beaten as onlookers watched

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after a teenage girl was seriously assaulted in the city’s southeast Monday afternoon.Police say officers responded at approximately 2:21 p.m. on Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an assault in a field in the Lancaster Meadows area of Red Deer.According to RCMP, the injured youth was brought into the Collicut Centre by others seeking assistance before emergency crews arrived..The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.The investigation is being led by Red Deer RCMP General Duty officers with assistance from the detachment’s General Investigative Section..Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage related to the assault to come forward as investigators work to determine what happened.RCMP say more information will be released as it becomes available.Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.