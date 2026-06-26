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WATCH: Regina Islamic call to prayer inspires mixed opinions

The June 26 call to prayer was cancelled, but Regina City Jamia Masjid hopes to hold it in future weeks
M Anisur Rahaman, director of Regina City Jamia Masjid at his mosque (June 26, 2026)
M Anisur Rahaman, director of Regina City Jamia Masjid at his mosque (June 26, 2026)Lee Harding / Western Standard
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