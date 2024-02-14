WATCH: Regina priest posts video of arsonist who set his parish on fire

A priest and Regina police want help finding an arsonist who set a church ablaze on February 9.Father James Hentges, who pastors Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish, posted a video of the arson on Facebook.In the footage, a masked person is seen at the door to the Catholic church’s office and residence area. The figure is seen dumping liquid from a jerry can before bending down and taking some action that then results in a burst of flames. After the fire is set, the masked figure runs off.According to a Regina Police Service press release, Regina Fire and Protective Services were called to a church in the 2000 block of Scarth Street for a report of a fire at 3:40 a.m. on February 9."Fire crews told police that when they arrived, they found the back door on fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Fire investigators determined it was a result of arson and contacted police," the report said."At this time, the Regina Police are asking the public for any information they may have that could assist in this investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477."