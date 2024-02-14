News

WATCH: Regina priest posts video of arsonist who set his parish on fire

An arsonist set fire to Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish on February 9.
An arsonist set fire to Regina’s Blessed Sacrament Parish on February 9.Screenshot of video posted by Fr. James Hentges on Facebook
