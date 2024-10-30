WATCH: 'RELEASE THE NAMES' —Trudeau, Poilievre spar over spy intel

MPs can be heard chanting calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "release the names" as he criticized the opposition leader for not getting a security clearance. Conservative Pierre Poilievre has declined to obtain the clearance because then he would be prevented from speaking out on the issue under a gag order. "I have asked the security services to figure out a way to give some information to the leader of the opposition," said Trudeau. "I know the prime minister has told his caucus he's not sleeping, he's pulling his hair out from stress because of his caucus revolting against him. Now he's spreading tin-pot conspiracy theories without answering the question (on housing)," said Poilievre."I have asked the security services to figure out a way to share some information — perhaps even some names — with the leader of the Conservative party so he can take action and protect his members," replied Trudeau.