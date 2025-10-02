WATCH: Rempel Garner slams Liberals for allowing Pakistani registered incestuous child sex offender into Canada

Michelle Rempel Garner used her time during Question Period on Thursday to draw attention to issues in the Canadian immigration system.She highlighted the case of a Pakistani incestuous child sex abuser who was admitted into Canada despite being on the United Kingdom's sex offender registry.."In 2017, Gulfam Hussein, a Pakistani national, was convicted in the United Kingdom for 'adult sexual activity with a female family member age 13-17, offender over 18, penetration'," Rempel Garner told her colleagues. "Said differently, Hussein had incestuous sex with his underage niece and was placed on the sex offender registry.She went on to ask the Liberals how, given his background, Hussein was granted a visa to enter Canada in 2023.Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab did not answer the question directly, merely stating that the government was constantly working to enhance its screening system to stop people like Hussein from stepping foot on Canadian soil.."It seems the Liberals couldn't do a simple Google search on an incestuous child sex abuser," Rempel Garner shot back, pointing out that the slip-up had occurred under the watch of then-immigration minister Sean Fraser. "The person who let this person into Canada is now, thanks to the prime minister, our justice minister, and instead of deporting Hussein, the Liberals are letting him gum up Canada's court system."She called the move "disgusting and antithetical to what it means to be Canadian," and called on Fraser to be fired, not promoted.Public Safety Minister Gary Anadasangaree echoed Diab's sentiments, only vowing to do better in the future..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.