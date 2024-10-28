WATCH: Report finds Liberal housing plan a 'heist of tax dollars'

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer cited a comment by the Trudeau Liberals' own housing advisor that their housing plan "is turning out to be nothing more than a heist of tax dollars flowing from the feds to municipalities.""They fund bureaucracy and photo ops, not build new homes," said Scheer Monday during Question Period. Housing Minister Sean Fraser retorted the Tories' plan is worse because they want to cut federal funding to municipalities, and claimed the Liberals' plan is the only way to make home building possible. Fraser accused the Conservatives of adding a "snitch line" policy to their plan where people can complain "if (they) don't like their neighbour's housing policies.""They came up with this stuff on the backside of a napkin after Googling housing for five minutes.""This from the minister who admitted at committee his housing plan doesn't actually build homes," replied Scheer.