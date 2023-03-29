Vivek Ramaswamy

If gender dysphoria is a source of great suffering, then why on earth are we going out of our way to create more of it?

 Courtesy Vivek Ramaswamy/Twitter

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said minors should be barred from having gender transitions because the changes are permanent. 

“It’s an epidemic, but we’re going further now as a country,” said Ramaswamy in a Tuesday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.