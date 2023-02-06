Turkey

 Courtesy of Twitter

At least 5,000 people are dead and hundreds more are missing after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday morning. The numbers of dead and injured are expected to rise in the weeks ahead.

Overnight, thousands of people huddled in the freezing dark waiting for assistance from rescuers. Thousands remain trapped under the wreckage of buildings, but help has not yet come to rescue them. One Turkish reporter claimed they were receiving texts and phone calls from people still trapped under rubble.

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

The Turkish region has always been geologically active and prone to significant earthquakes.

I express my condolences, and will donate to relief efforts.

However, given that the region has always been geologically active/earthquake prone.... shouldn't government officials responsible for defining building standards and/or local officials responsible for overseeing and verifing that buildings are earthquake resistant, be stripped of their wealth and jailed before the west contributes a penny?

