WATCH: RFK Jr. vows to launch COVID trials against pharmaceutical giants

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to go after the pharmaceutical industrial complex for corruption related to COVID-19 mRNA injections. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially nominated Kennedy to take on the role of United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).Kennedy has been critical of the experimental COVID-19 injections and the pharmaceutical giants that launched them since the pandemic era. .'BEACONS OF TRANSPARENCY': Trump announces RFK Jr. as incoming health chief.Speaking at a Turning Point Action conference Thursday evening, Kennedy called out the corruption within the industry and said it should be thoroughly investigated by the Department of Justice. “The justice department should immediately begin an investigation of the medical boards, and the collusion between the pharmaceutical industry and the medical boards that are delicensing these physicians who actually try to heal patients and try to treat them,” said Kennedy. “The justice department will also call in the medical journals that are corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry and explain to them that they're all going to be subject to criminal and civil actions.”“We're going to change the way business is done at NIH (National Institutes of Health).”.RFK Jr. pledges Trump alliance will stop 'chemtrail geoengineering'