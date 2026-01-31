WATCH: Richmond RCMP renews 40-year-old appeal in Kim Stolberg homicide

Richmond RCMP are asking the public for help in solving the 1985 homicide of 21-year-old Kim Stolberg, nearly 40 years after her death. Stolberg was found stabbed to death on Dec. 4, 1985, inside her family’s office on the 7900-block of River Road, shortly after telling her sister on the phone that someone unknown had entered the building.Kim Stolberg, described by friends and family as a quiet, caring young woman with a love for animals and horseback riding, lived in Surrey and worked part-time at her family’s engineering business in Richmond. On the evening of her death, she had planned to visit her horse at a nearby boarding facility.“Forty years have passed, but our commitment to finding answers for Kim and her family has not diminished,” said Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, Richmond RCMP Major Crime Commander. “Someone out there knows something. Even a small detail, remembered now, could be the key to finding whoever was responsible for Kim’s death.”.Investigators with Richmond RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit have been reviewing the case with modern tools, including advanced forensic technology and digitized records. Cpl. Carlen Oates said the case remains active. “We’re applying every contemporary tool we have,” she said. “But we still need the public’s help. If you remember anything from that time, please reach out. A single tip can make all the difference.”To support the renewed appeal, Richmond RCMP released a short video on social media detailing the case and the investigative work underway. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information, even small details, to contact the Richmond RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-204-4600 or RichmondSCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).