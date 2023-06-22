Riley Gaines

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines said former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is "a man mansplaining what it is to be a feminist."

 Courtesy Josh Hawley/Twitter

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says feminism is not a fluid term. 

“The original meaning of what it means to be a feminist is to uphold, respect, honour, embrace, and celebrate women on our own physical ceilings, our own uniqueness,” said Gaines at a Wednesday hearing. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.