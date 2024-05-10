News

WATCH: Riot police dismantle anti-Israel encampment from U of C campus

WATCH: Riot police dismantle anti-Israel encampment from U of C campus
WATCH: Riot police dismantle anti-Israel encampment from U of C campusWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Calgary Police Service
Yyc
Calgary
University Of Calgary
Yyccc
anti-Israel encampment
Riot police
McEwan Hall

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news