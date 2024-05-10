WATCH: Riot police dismantle anti-Israel encampment from U of C campus

Riot police systematically dismantled the anti-Israel encampment on the University of Calgary campus after less than 24 hours of the protest. Protesters assembled a makeshift territory with about 20 tents surrounded by wooden skids on the south lawn of the campus’s McEwan Hall at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Police were notified by campus security shortly afterwards, and warned the protesters to leave their encampment. What began with about 15 people in the morning grew to approximately 150 people, by Calgary Police Service (CPS) estimates. Protesters, both students and non-students, represented all age groups. There was a baby present during the day, and at least one small child appears in videos circulating on social media. One woman told the Western Standard earlier on Thursday she was a "concerned grandmother."According to a CPS press release, police worked with university staff “and the protesters on site to safely resolve this situation throughout the day.”“Police clearly communicated the consequences of staying and provided further opportunity to leave. Without compliance, police were required to move in to enforce the trespass order,” wrote CPS. Video footage shows at least a hundred police in riot gear forming a barrier with their bodies, holding shields and some using bicycles to inch forward onto the crowd. Other officers kick down the wooden barricades erected by the demonstrators around the encampment. They repeatedly ask the protesters to leave peacefully over a loud speaker.Police set off flashbangs and fired pepper-spray balls.Protesters formed a line in opposition. One woman placed a little girl in front of the line of riot police. After protesters still refused to budge, there was a violent clash between the two groups. Eventually the protesters relented and the encampment ground was cleared of all people there, including their tents and paraphernalia. Police then chase them away from the site and they dispersed on campus. .“Over the course of three and a half hours, Public Safety Unit officers encouraged an estimated 60 protestors to leave the area,” wrote CPS. “Projectiles were thrown at police and barricades had to be removed. Multiple opportunities were given throughout the course of the event for attendees to pack up and leave, and many did without further issue.”“At approximately 11:15 p.m., the remaining protesters were removed from the park by way of arrest. Projectiles and assaultive behaviour by the remaining protestors triggered the use of non-lethal munitions by officers. No injuries have been reported.” CPS will disclose the number of arrests, tickets and charges on Friday.