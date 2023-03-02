White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo said black conservatives resemble the overseers who held down slaves on plantations, inflicting cruelty on behalf of white people.
“I don’t think they’re the norm,” said DiAngelo in a Wednesday video.
“I think they’re somewhat the exception, but they absolutely exist.”
In a panel discussion today, White Fragiliy author Robin DiAngelo compared black conservatives (and specifically Clarence Thomas) to slave overseers on plantations. She noted black people might collude with white supremacy if they don't do anti-racism work. pic.twitter.com/Fn5LqPgzgk
The video starts off with Berrett-Koehler Publishers executive editor and product manager Charlotte Ashlock asking if she finds nonwhite conservatives are sought out by white progressives.
DiAngelo said United States Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has held down black people, adding white people love to elevate black conservative voices.
The author went on to say this is why she thinks “affinity work for people of colour is really, really critical to see where they are colluding.” She said these are “sensitive conversations which I don’t think are my business.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Holy ugly psychotic woketard faces Batman
Is this Nutley’s sister?
Oh look it's the five o'clock line up for CBC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.