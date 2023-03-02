Robin DiAngelo

Author Robin DiAngelo shares three ways white people can challenge white fragility right now.

 Courtesy Unitarian Universalist Association/Wikimedia Commons

White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo said black conservatives resemble the overseers who held down slaves on plantations, inflicting cruelty on behalf of white people. 

“I don’t think they’re the norm,” said DiAngelo in a Wednesday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Holy ugly psychotic woketard faces Batman

Is this Nutley’s sister?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Oh look it's the five o'clock line up for CBC.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.