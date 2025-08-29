WATCH: Rogan says no way he would move to Canada now

The world's most famous podcaster was asked a simple question: "Would you ever consider living in another country?”Rogan replied he would have recently picked Canada — but no chance now.“ That Canada’s f*cking falling apart. All the s--- that they did during COVID was just the total wrong direction. They froze people’s bank accounts that donated money to the convoy ... These people that were protesting COVID vaccine mandates and the lockdowns, and they f*cking went after the people that donated, which is crazy.”Listen to the clip as Rogan explains why he would never move to the Great White North.