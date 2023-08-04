Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said the United States has turned into a banana republic in response to the Trump indictment and argues election fraud did take place, specifically in the 2022 Arizona election.

Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan said charges against former US President Donald Trump’s are “like the actions of a banana republic.” 

“You take your political rival, you arrest him and specifically, you charge him with things that you’re f*cking guilty of like the classified documents,” said Rogan in a Thursday video from the Joe Rogan Experience.  

