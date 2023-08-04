Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan said charges against former US President Donald Trump’s are “like the actions of a banana republic.”
“You take your political rival, you arrest him and specifically, you charge him with things that you’re f*cking guilty of like the classified documents,” said Rogan in a Thursday video from the Joe Rogan Experience.
“[Joe] Biden’s guilty of the exact same issue.”
He was arraigned in a Miami court, facing a 37-count indictment unlawfully keeping hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving office.
His personal aide, Walt Nauta, is also facing charges, as investigators claim he made false statements to them.
Valuetainment founder, Patrick Bet-David, said people have to respect the level of deceptiveness being used.
“You could look at what Hillary [Clinton] did, going and saying ‘hey, it’s Russia,’ but it was really what she was doing,” said Bet-David.
“Now they’re using a similar play as well.”
Rogan asked Bet-David how much election fraud he thinks is real. He said he thinks it is not zero.
After all, he said, the voting machines can be tampered with, as former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake claimed in that state's last election.
While Lake’s lawsuits have been unsuccessful, Rogan acknowledged it looks as if there was real fraud happening. At the very least, he said there were “voting machines that weren't working properly, and it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas.”
“There's coordinated efforts to make sure that certain people get elected,” he said.
Trump was in court in Washington, DC, on Thursday, pleading not guilty to charges related to the 2021 Capitol riot and saying he understood the case against him.
