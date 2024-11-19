WATCH: Russian TV details nuclear strikes in Europe

Video has surfaced of Russian media declaring which European countries and cities will be hit with nuclear weapons in the event of further escalation of the Ukraine war. The sabre rattling follows news on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a “revised nuclear doctrine” lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons in the war. More news broke saying U.S.-made long-range missiles are already being used against Russia, a move Putin used to leverage his nuclear threats.The Russian TV announcer said the U.K. — its traditional enemy — will be wiped out upon further escalation of the conflict by the Biden Administration."All it takes is three missiles and British civilization will collapse,” he said.U.S. President Elect Donald Trump issued an emergency World War III warning on Monday, calling for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to prevent nuclear war."We have never been closer to World War Three than we are today, under Joe Biden," said Trump in a broadcast. "A global conflict between nuclear armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history. It would be nuclear Armageddon. Nothing is more important than avoiding that nightmare. We will avoid it, but we need new leadership. Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total secession of hostilities, all shooting has to stop." Trump regains control of the White House in January.