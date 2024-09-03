WATCH: Rustad tells Peterson BC failing to live up to its potential under radical-left NDP

In an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson, John Rustad took aim at David Eby, arguing that under the BC NDP's radical left rule, British Columbia has failed to live up to its potential.The BC Conservative Party leader told the world-renowned Canadian psychologist he firmly believed that if the province got its act together, it could be a powerhouse not only in the domestic arena, but internationally as well. The pair began by discussing energy, and the impact "green agenda" policies have had on everyday people. Rustad made the case that while wind and solar can play a supporting role, higher-density energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and nuclear should be the go-to choice for driving down prices and ensuring there is enough fuel to power British Columbia.He argued that as the province continues to grow and require more energy, those in charge should be working to wean off imported electricity and move instead towards becoming self-sufficient via the development of nuclear plants.When asked about the impact of climate change, Rustad noted that, "even if you think CO2 is the problem … [British Columbians] can't make a difference one way or the other anyway.""Even if we stopped everything we did," he claimed, "we're a fraction of a percentage point; we're a rounding error."Peterson agreed, adding that everything the West does to mitigate its impact on the climate is "rendered 100% irrelevant by China and India."Rustad went on to slam the carbon taxes implemented by the provincial and federal governments, suggesting that, "taxing people into poverty in some vain attempt to change the weather is absolute lunacy," and, "makes no sense whatsoever."The conversation then turned to the impact the NDP's "socialist" policies have had on other aspects of society. Rustad explained that over the past seven years, investment in BC has declined while the cost of living and quality of life have risen and fallen at an inversely proportional rate.He pointed out that British Columbia was founded and built by those who ventured over from other parts of Canada and beyond in hopes of being able to build a better life, lamenting that now, the trend has flipped. "There's a third of British Columbians who are looking at leaving the province, one in two youth are looking at leaving the province because they can't make a go of it," he said. "In a province that's so rich, that's got so much to offer, this is what's happened from poor government policies driving up the costs of the basics."Rustad argued that having experienced first-hand the damage a far-left government is capable of inflicting on its citizens, people of the province now have "a huge appetite for change.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.