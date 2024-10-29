WATCH: Rustad vows to hold Eby, NDP accountable as leader of official opposition

John Rustad has vowed to use his position as leader of the opposition to ensure David Eby and the BC NDP govern in the interest of British Columbians.The BC Conservative leader said his party will work across the aisle to advance common interests, but won't hesitate to bring the hammer down if things go in the wrong direction.."Our job going forward in opposition is to make sure that we fight for the values and fight for the things that the Conservative Party stands for," Rustad said. "Should the NDP decide they want to push forward any part of their agenda that relates to what we're trying to achieve, they'll find us as a partner; if they're going to continue on with the destruction that they've wreaked upon this province with their previous seven years, they'll find us vehemently opposed.".He noted that if Eby continues pushing the same policies, the Conservatives would "look at every opportunity to bring him down as soon as possible.".Rustad rejected the possibility of offering one of his MLAs to serve as speaker, unless the NDP changes its agenda. .Among the things the Conservative leader said he and his party would continue fighting for was the rights of parents in matters related to schooling. "It's their right to know what's happening with their children in education," he declared, calling parental rights "a very important piece of how our society operates.".Despite not forming government, Rustad said he was proud of the Conservatives' performance."It was quite a major accomplishment," he said. "A year and a half ago we had 2% in the polls and no MLAs, and so then I joined the party in February of 2023, Bruce Banman joined us in September 2023 giving us official party status, and from there we continued to grow support across the province."He pointed out that the 44 seats won was the largest Conservative victory in the province's history, and that an MLA under than banner hadn't been elected since 1978.