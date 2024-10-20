WATCH: Rustad vows to keep fighting for British Columbians regardless of election outcome

John Rustad has vowed to keep fighting for British Columbians regardless of who forms government. The BC Conservative leader said he would see to it that the NDP doesn't "do any more destruction" to the province if Eby forms a minority government..Rustad kicked off his speech in Vancouver by thanking candidates, staff, volunteers, and supporters alike for their commitment and dedication..He went on to suggest that "the beauty of this is this is a grassroots movement," adding, "This is just people, salt of the earth, hardworking, everyday people in this province that have stepped up to the plate and said, 'yes, we can do things differently; we can envision a province that can bring hope and prosperity for people.""That, quite frankly, is why we're still neck and neck with the NDP and we have not given up this fight yet," he continued. "We are gonna keep pushing.".Rustad then described what he would do in the "unfortunate" event the NDP forms a minority government, vowing to "make it as difficult as possible for the NDP to do any more destruction to this province."He also suggested that if such a scenario played out, the Eby "would not do a single thing he promised.".BC ELECTION: Results inconclusive with over 99% of votes counted.According to Elections BC, as of 12:30 a.m. PST with 99.72% of the votes counted, the NDP sit at 46 seats to the Conservatives' 45. The Greens have two seats, potentially setting the scene for a 2017-esque result.The final tallies are set to be released in the coming days.