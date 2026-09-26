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WATCH: Saskatchewan lands $52B AI data centre deal — but what does it mean for tech prices?

Saskatchewan lands $52B AI data centre deal — but what does it mean for tech prices?
Saskatchewan lands $52B AI data centre deal — but what does it mean for tech prices?Canva; ChatGPT
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