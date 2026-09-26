WATCH: Saskatchewan lands $52B AI data centre deal — but what does it mean for tech prices?

CALGARY — AI data centres have become a hot-button topic across Canada, most recently in Saskatchewan, where last week Bell signed an agreement to expand the upcoming build for an AI data centre — which would be the largest private capital investment in Saskatchewan’s history amounting to $52 billion.In light of this, the impact on the technology industry and its supplies isn't completely known.That's why the Western Standard invited Kevin Jia, the CEO and Co-founder of Canadian Custom PC builder, Quoted Tech, to discuss Canada’s AI infrastructure expansion, and its influence on technology, including manufacturing prices — check out the clip below if this piques your interest...