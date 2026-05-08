WATCH: Saskatchewan students attend drag show because school claimed it 'aligned with the curriculum'

High school students in Regina were taken to see a sexually explicit drag show for a "school trip," because the school believed the content of the show "aligned with the curriculum."Campbell Collegiate's staff pulled kids out of the show, Little Red Warrior and his Lawyer, at the Globe Theatre, early after witnessing a drag queen "putting their boobs in kids' faces."According to an Edsby post, a learning platform, allegedly posted by the school staff pulled students out of the theatre early once "the production reached levels of maturity beyond expectations."On the Globe's website, it describes the play in a few words: "Land back, legal briefs, and lusty complications.".With the age recommendations being 14+ at the time the high schoolers attended, the theatre has now changed the age to 16+. Reported by the DailyMail, many of the complaints are due to the antics of Nick Miami Benz, the drag queen who performed the rendition of the play following an indigenous person who fights for their ancestral lands.Benz played the attorney's wife Desmona, while footage from the play reveals Benz pole dancing while dressed in fishnet tights, thigh-high boots, and a see-through corset.One clip showed a student's comment, "Guys wtf is this play...""No way is this a school trip.".In one scene Benz, who goes by they/them pronouns, can be seen bending over while a judge appears to smell Benz's behind.Another clip shows students filing out of the theatre, while Benz continued the performance and other audience members laughed and cheered.In the Edsby message from the school, it explains it usually sends students on a biannual trip to "engage in live theatre."They stated the production "aligned with the curriculum as it was a satirical farce meets romantic comedy.".Collegiate also added they will be providing feedback to the Globe Theatre to "discuss the age rating."In a letter addressed to parents prior to the show, the play was described as a "sharp, subversive fable," which "is not afraid to ask who really owns the land."On X, commenters reacted to the clips, with one popular comment claiming they were disappointed with the play's portrayal of women. "Grotesque mockery of women is what this is. A man parading around dressed as a gross version of a 1970s street prostitute flaunting his fake boobs has nothing to do with “maturity”. It’s a misogynist minstrel show," wrote user The Unacceptable Vexx..Another popular comment from Michael Hettrick reads, "Good for Campbell staff for reacting instead of just sitting there and letting the kids get visually assaulted by this."The Western Standard reached out to Campbell Collegiate for comment without receiving a response by the time of publication.