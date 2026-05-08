News

WATCH: Saskatchewan students attend drag show because school claimed it 'aligned with the curriculum'

A Saskatchewan high school let students attend a play which featured a drag queen putting "their boobs in kids' faces," while justifying their attendance because the play's content "aligned with the curriculum."
Play in Globe Theatre, Little Red Warrior and his Lawyer
Play in Globe Theatre, Little Red Warrior and his Lawyerscreen grab Just Bins, X, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan Education
Drag Show
Saskatchewan high school
Regina high school
Campbell Collegiate
Little Red Warrior and his Lawyer
Globe Theatre
Globe Theatre Regina
Saskatchewan high school students attend drag show
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news