Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said transgender rapist Isla Bryson will not be serving time in a women's prison.
“But given the understandable public and parliamentary concern in this case, I can confirm to Parliament this prisoner will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale Women’s Prison,” said Sturgeon in a Thursday video.
“And I hope that provides assurance to the public presiding officer, not least the victims in this particular case.”
Breaking: Nicola Sturgeon says trans prisoner Isla Bryson, who was convicted of raping two women, will not be incarcerated at Cornton Vale women's prison. pic.twitter.com/Wr8cCSARz9
Bryson identified as Adam Graham when she carried out violent sex attacks in 2016 and 2019 after abusing the victims she met online.
She claimed to have experienced gender identity issues since she was four and began transitioning from a man to a woman after being charged with the rapes in 2020. She denied the accusations, telling jurors any sex was consensual.
The Scottish government approved plans to make it easier and less intrusive for people to legally change their gender, extending the new system of self-identification to 16- and 17-year-olds for the first time, on December 22.
The bill was passed by MSPs in a special extended session after being proposed by Sturgeon six years ago, after two of the largest public consultations in the history of the Scottish Parliament, and amid a toxic, polarized political discourse.
As a mark of the escalating disagreements surrounding the changes, the debate was disrupted minutes before the final vote by protesters in the public gallery shouting “Shame on you” and “This is the darkest day.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
