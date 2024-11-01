WATCH: Senate debates MAiD being broached by doctors to Nova Scotia woman battling breast cancer

The “option” of state-sanctioned euthanasia was broached by doctors to a Nova Scotia woman battling breast cancer as she was about to undergo a mastectomy — twice. Senators debated the matter, raised by Sen. Don Plett, leader of the opposition in the Senate, at committee Thursday. The unnamed woman, who did an interview with the National Post recently, in addition to breast cancer has a history of autoimmune disorders.” .Ontario report indicates multiple MAiD deaths are non-terminal patients, including vax-injured.Plett recounted her story at committee, and senators can be heard commenting in dismay, “Unbelievable.” The woman was giving her health history to an unfamiliar doctor just before undergoing a mastectomy, when the doctor “asked if she knew about Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD).”Fifteen months later she was about to undergo another mastectomy when a second doctor asked her “the same question just before rolling her in for surgery.”The woman said the doctors did not “offer” assisted suicide, but “it was completely inappropriate to raise it.”.Quebec bypasses criminal code in new MAiD rules allowing euthanasia for unresponsive patients.Plett said he “agrees with this woman,” and questioned Liberal-appointed Sen. Marc Gold if the Liberal government he represents also agrees.“Legislation that we passed in the senate, that indeed we amended in the senate, that was brought forward by the government, has put into place serious safeguards to ensure that Canadians who may be seeking access to MAiD are protected in the fullest way possible,” replied Gold.“The responsibility of the federal government to put in place the legal framework is something that we all participated in, and I think we did the best job that we could.” .WATCH: MAiD doctor laughs after euthanizing 400 Canadians .He added it is also the “responsibility of the provinces” and how their health practitioners implement policies, and said “the question should properly be directed” to those people.“Pass the buck, pass the buck, pass the buck,” retorted Plett.“That’s your slogan.”“My answer to this lady, clearly will be, ‘No, you do not agree with her.’ That's what I will let her know.”“She said ‘There are people who have conditions like mine, who don't have a big, happy, loving family or financial or emotional support, and if those words are said to them when they're lonely and alone, if my life were like that, I may not have had the strength or courage to either pretend that question didn't exist or just say, no, I don't want to talk about it.’”Plett was promptly cut off by the speaker.