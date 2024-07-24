WATCH: Shocking video shows Illinois cop shooting woman in face, officer charged

Sonia Massey, a black 36-year-old mother of two, was shot dead in her own home by a white cop who has reportedly worked at six agencies in three and half years. Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson has been fired for official misconduct and charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Recently released body cam footage shows Illinois State Police arriving at and entering Massey’s home in Springfield. She had earlier called the police to come to her home on account of a suspected intruder. The two officers follow her into her house as she looks for her ID. Video footage shows Massey in the kitchen as a pot of water comes to a boil over a gas stove. “We don't need a fire while we're here,” said Grayson. Massey walks to the stove and removes the pot of "steaming hot water" from the open flame. Twice she says the words, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.""You better f*** not or I swear to God I'll f*** shoot you in your f*** face," shouted Grayson, demanding she drop the pot. She then raises her hands in the air and ducks slightly as the officer points his gun at her."OK, I'm sorry," she says as she ducks. He then pulls the trigger on the lethal shot. “What else do we do? I’m not taking hot f*** boiling water to the f*** face," said Grayson in the aftermath. His partner tries to get a medical kit, but Grayson told him not to bother. "She's done. You can go get it, but that's a head shot," he said. DISCRETION URGED IN THE FOLLOWING VIDEO. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said the shooting is "horrific" and that Grayson’s use of force was not justified, per CBS. “As the community reacts to the release of the footage, I urge calm as this matter works its way through the criminal justice system," he added. .President Joe Biden released a statement this week condemning the act of violence against the young mother. “Sonya’s death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not,” wrote Biden. “Sonya’s family deserves justice. I am heartbroken for her children and her entire family as they face this unthinkable and senseless loss. Jill and I mourn with the rest of the country and our prayers are with Sonya’s family, loved ones, and community during this devastating time.”The US president, who will not be running for re-election this fall, used the opportunity to call for legislation that stemmed from the death of George Floyd in 2020. “Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our fundamental commitment to justice is at stake,” he wrote. VP Kamala Harris, the presumptive democratic nominee, took to social media to further call for police reform. "Sonya Massey deserved to be safe,” she wrote. "The disturbing footage released yesterday confirms what we know from the lived experiences of so many - we have much work to do to ensure that our justice system fully lives up to its name."