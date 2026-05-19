WATCH: Shoppers flee amid fireworks chaos in Brampton parking lot

TORONTO — A video circulating online appears to show multiple vehicles speeding through a parking lot near Bramalea City Centre while fireworks were launched into the air, prompting panic among shoppers and bystanders.The 86-second video, filmed at night in May 2026 from an elevated vantage point, captures several cars moving erratically through the crowded lot as fireworks explode with flashes, smoke and sparks. People can be seen running from the area while witnesses react with shock, repeatedly shouting “Oh my God.”The footage shows fireworks arcing across the parking lot as vehicles continue circling through the area. No injuries or property damage were immediately confirmed..Social media users commenting on the video questioned the apparent lack of immediate enforcement, with several noting that a police station is located nearby. Others claimed fireworks are banned in Brampton, referencing municipal restrictions that limit the use of consumer fireworks.It was not immediately clear whether police responded to the incident or whether any charges have been laid.The video has drawn widespread reaction online, with commenters expressing concern about public safety and the risk posed to pedestrians in the busy shopping centre parking lot.