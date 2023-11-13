WATCH: Sikhs and Hindus hurl rocks at each other in Brampton street brawl on Diwali

A riot broke out between Sikhs and Hundus in Brampton Sunday night, marking the second street fight two years running between the two Indian factions on Diwali. In 2022 a violent fight broke out between the Sikhs and Hindus in the same parking lot. After last year’s riot, fireworks were banned. “This is Trudeau's Canada,” wrote Mark Slapinski on Twitter when he posted the video. “First it was the Eritreans rioting, now Hindus and Sikhs were having a battle in a Brampton parking lot last night, throwing rocks and debris at each other until police broke them up during Diwali.”.Meanwhile in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted that Diwali is the day to “triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair,” and wished Canadians a “joyful holiday.”“Happy Diwali!” he wrote. Trudeau did not write a post acknowledging the shots fired at a Jewish school for the second time in Montreal Sunday. .“Some Canadian cities look broken beyond repair,” Kat Kanada wrote as she too posted the video. “This scene is from a brawl that happened during Diwali between Sikhs & Hindus.”“Do we still think diversity is our strength?".Footage posted by Jass Bajwa and Mithila Waala from November 6 shows Khalistani Sikhs fighting in the streets of Brampton. .Because the 2022 riot caused so much disruption in Brampton, with fireworks reportedly going off until 4 a.m., the city banned fireworks for this year's Diwali celebrations.