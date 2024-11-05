WATCH: Singh claims Smith’s policies ‘scapegoat trans kids’

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he thinks it’s "wrong" for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to develop policy making it illegal to perform transgender surgery on minors.Under the new policies, children under 16 will no longer be allowed to receive hormone replacement therapy or undergo life-altering surgeries, said Smith last week.After a left-wing Albertan podcaster arbitrarily claimed “statistics” show “a 72% increase in suicide rates” among trans kids who don’t get what they call “gender-affirming care,” such as surgery and puberty blockers, Singh sighed in solidarity.“What do you want trans youth and trans people at large who are feeling punched down on by the provincial government to hear right now?” asked the host, without citing sources of his claims.“I see you and I hear you and I'm sorry that you're going through this right now,” said Singh, full of compassion..EXCLUSIVE: Calgary dad warns of ‘mature minor’ designation allowing children to transition without parental consent.“You should never have been scapegoated this way and targeted this way, and really it's Danielle Smith's failures to address the challenges that people are going through, and her finding a scapegoat to distract from the real problems that people are facing," he said. “Instead of fixing the actual challenges that people are going through, the actual legitimate, real problem in people's lives, Danielle Smith is now distracting from that by attacking vulnerable people.”“So I think inherently that is wrong. That's a bully move to attack vulnerable people to distract from the challenge that people are actually going through.”“I want those kids, I want trans folks to know … we believe in your rights to be who you are, and we will fight.”.The United Conservative Party government has also proposed to require parental consent before children under 16 can change their names or pronouns at school, and prohibits gender ideology to be taught in school curriculum. Parents must “opt-in” if their child is to receive any teaching on gender and sexual orientation.The third proposed bill in the UCP’s trio of legislation announced last week prevents trans athletes from competing in sports opposite their biological sex.Smith has said teachers who defied the legislation would be disciplined by the Alberta Teaching Profession Commission, per Global News..WATCH: Liberal cabinet minister pushes for trans men to play women's sports. “I know this is a sensitive issue that is deeply personal to so many, and I’d like to reiterate what I’ve said many times before: we are here to support and uplift every child who identifies as transgender and who experiences gender dysphoria as well as their families, who wants what’s best for them,” said Smith after announcing the new bills. “Childhood is a time of self-discovery, and we want children and youth to have the time to gain experience and explore all opportunities available to them as they grow into adulthood.”