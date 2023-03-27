Jagmeet Singh

Times have been getting worse for every day working folks. 

 Courtesy Jagmeet Singh/Twitter

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he is going to use his power to fight for average Canadians when Budget 2023 is tabled on Tuesday. 

“In Canada, one good job should be enough,” said Singh in a Sunday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Raz
Raz

Meet is pledging to be the ruler of Canada with an iron fist if elected.

rianc
rianc

Why doesn't Singh be honest. He will fight or a budget which helps unions. Singh doesn't care about workers one bit. Singh likes to wear $2,000 suits, wear Rolex watches, drive a BMW and were expensive multi coloured turbans. Singh sucks up to allow unions to get richer. The NDP today don't care at all about the working man, they only care about the unions and helping their union buddies get richer. It is the Conservatives who actually care about the working man and not the unions.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This maggot cares only for qualifying for his government pension

He would kill every child in Canada to qualify for it

Back under Trudeau’s desk with your mouth open you pink q tipped pig

MLC
MLC

There is a question as to how all the rebates, programs etc Mr Singh is promising will be paid for considering he also wants Canadians to have more 'left over' at the end of a year. Not that all his concepts are negative or not worthwhile, it would take a massive cut in other government spending as well as a realistic approach to the economic quagmire the country is in to even realize a portion of them.

Perhaps he plans on simplifying the tax system - a one question form: Do you any funds left over or available? Send them to the CRA/government.

The concerning part is how many voters will not only believe him but turn a blind eye to the 'rest of the story' - financial, social and otherwise.

guest435
guest435

Jag working for the working class is absolutely cringe.

Delby
Delby

The only way an idiot can attain power, and keep it, is by the assistance of other idiots. Not, of course, that that is happening anywhere in any 3rd world country's capital near us.

MLC
MLC

Evolution is allegedly premised on the survival and continuation of the most promising DNA.....so much for that theory.

