NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he is going to use his power to fight for average Canadians when Budget 2023 is tabled on Tuesday.
“In Canada, one good job should be enough,” said Singh in a Sunday video.
“Not three jobs, not a side hustle.”
Times have been getting worse for everyday working folks. But with the federal budget, the government can make things more affordable for Canadians.I'm fighting for the things that will help you and your family make ends meet — to tip the scale in your favour. pic.twitter.com/AU7hHguoPZ— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 26, 2023
Singh said that good job should mean people can afford a home and have savings left over at the end of the month. He added that is not the reality right now, “because Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre aren’t working for you.”
The NDP leader went on to say Trudeau and Poilievre want to make life easier for their CEO friends. He said Budget 2023 “comes at a crucial moment for Canadians.”
The NDP is demanding free dental care, better healthcare, a doubling of the GST rebate, free school lunches for children, and indigenous housing and rights.
“I’m fighting for the things that help you and your family make ends meet to tip the scales in your favour for once,” he said.
Twitter user the Irish King said he was looking at an apartment with a large balcony when he used to look at properties with large yards.
“Now all I think about is getting the hell out of Canada!” said the Irish King.
I was just looking at an apartment with a big balcony when I used to look at properties with a big yard. Now all I think about is getting the hell out of Canada!— theirishking (@theirishking) March 26, 2023
Twitter user Ryan Gerritsen pointed out Singh agreed with multiple carbon tax increases per year.
“He is lying to you,” said Gerritsen.
Jagmeet agreed with multiple carbon tax increases per year. He is lying to you.— Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) March 26, 2023
Singh said in January the Conservatives will not stop until Canada’s public healthcare system is destroyed.
“Loblaw is profiting off empty stomachs, now it's your health,” he said.
“Why are you allowing this to happen Justin Trudeau?”
Conservatives won't stop until they've destroyed our public healthcare system.Loblaw is profiting off empty stomachs, now it's your health.Why are you allowing this to happen Justin Trudeau? pic.twitter.com/NSmf7h6brv— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 18, 2023
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
Meet is pledging to be the ruler of Canada with an iron fist if elected.
Why doesn't Singh be honest. He will fight or a budget which helps unions. Singh doesn't care about workers one bit. Singh likes to wear $2,000 suits, wear Rolex watches, drive a BMW and were expensive multi coloured turbans. Singh sucks up to allow unions to get richer. The NDP today don't care at all about the working man, they only care about the unions and helping their union buddies get richer. It is the Conservatives who actually care about the working man and not the unions.
This maggot cares only for qualifying for his government pension
He would kill every child in Canada to qualify for it
Back under Trudeau’s desk with your mouth open you pink q tipped pig
There is a question as to how all the rebates, programs etc Mr Singh is promising will be paid for considering he also wants Canadians to have more 'left over' at the end of a year. Not that all his concepts are negative or not worthwhile, it would take a massive cut in other government spending as well as a realistic approach to the economic quagmire the country is in to even realize a portion of them.
Perhaps he plans on simplifying the tax system - a one question form: Do you any funds left over or available? Send them to the CRA/government.
The concerning part is how many voters will not only believe him but turn a blind eye to the 'rest of the story' - financial, social and otherwise.
Jag working for the working class is absolutely cringe.
The only way an idiot can attain power, and keep it, is by the assistance of other idiots. Not, of course, that that is happening anywhere in any 3rd world country's capital near us.
Evolution is allegedly premised on the survival and continuation of the most promising DNA.....so much for that theory.
