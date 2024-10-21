WATCH: Singh propagates Trudeau's allegation there's Conservative traitors in the House

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is citing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim the Conservatives traitors have traitors in their midst. "According to the RCMP, the Indian government hired thugs to terrorize Canadians.""People who died as a result, and they're meddled with our politics. The prime minister has said there are multiple Conservative MPs and/or candidates compromised. They may be sitting in the chambre right now!""But the Conservative leader chooses ignorance. Has the prime minister directly urged the leader of the Conservatives to get his security clearance?" .The RCMP conceded over the weekend there was no imminent threat to public safety, and the alarming Thanksgiving Monday announcement was proactive. Meanwhile, Poilievre has been clear the security clearance is comparable to a gag order; should he read the top-secret report, he will not be allowed to discuss it.