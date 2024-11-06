WATCH: Singh thinks Canadians ‘woke up today really afraid, crushed’ to learn of Trump’s victory

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters Wednesday morning he believes a lot of Canadians woke up this morning feeling “afraid” of President Donald Trump’s presidential victory. “I think a lot of folks woke up today, really worried, really afraid, felt crushed,” said SIngh. “Now is the time for us to come together to defend Canadian interests.”“Trump’s election is going to have serious impacts on Candians.” “We have to protect Canadian jobs, prepare for the impacts of potential tariffs … we need to be very united.”