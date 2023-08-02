Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith thanked the BlackNorth Initiative for inviting her to speak at the launch of its Alberta chapter. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is proud anti-black racism group BlackNorth Initiative will be promoting diversity, inclusion and belonging in the province with its Alberta chapter. 

“In the Alberta’s government, I can assure, you will have an ally,” said Smith in a Tuesday video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Jordan Luenz
Jordan Luenz

If we can't have an anti-White racism association, we shouldn't be able to have any other anti-_____ racism associations either.

D B cooper
D B cooper

Kenney 2.0

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I feel like the Premier handled this one quite well: She talked about the merits of capitalizing on equality of opportunity, while (narrowly) avoiding Marxist calls for the disingenuously labelled scam of Diversity Equity and Inclusion. I have no issue with people forming groups of similar characteristics or interests as long as they're principled and are openly designed to benefit both the group itself and society at large.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Instead of bringing Albertans together as one strong people, let us further divide them by race? Is this for real? I'm beginning to wonder if our premier is any better than the mayors of Edmonton or Calgary, just a slower decline into the abyss.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

More divisiveness. Stop knuckling under, Danielle.

