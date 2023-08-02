Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is proud anti-black racism group BlackNorth Initiative will be promoting diversity, inclusion and belonging in the province with its Alberta chapter.
“In the Alberta’s government, I can assure, you will have an ally,” said Smith in a Tuesday video.
“Our goal is to build a truly inclusive province and that means making Alberta a place where people of all backgrounds are respected and valued for who they are, not how they look.”
I want to thank the BlackNorth Intiative for inviting me to speak at the launch of their Alberta Chapter. Alberta's government is your ally in building a truly inclusive province and breaking down barriers. #abpoli#ablegpic.twitter.com/WcMS7yfsRZ
Smith said her vision for Alberta “means genuine equality of opportunity and space for everyone to live in safety, get the training that they need to realize their dreams and rise as high as their own efforts are going to carry out.”
She added Alberta is a place where people will not be judged for their skin colour or face hate.
When it comes to exclusion, Smith said people have to end it and work to ensure every Albertan can exercise their rights and freedoms.
She said their challenge is “not only to heal the wounds of the past and present, but to prevent any others from forming in the future and Alberta’s government is taking concrete action.”
“I’m glad to have the BlackNorth Initiative adding to this strength and to help to end that challenge,” she said.
Smith said at the Summit on Fairness for Newcomers in March more immigrants coming to Alberta will make it a better place.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
If we can't have an anti-White racism association, we shouldn't be able to have any other anti-_____ racism associations either.
Kenney 2.0
I feel like the Premier handled this one quite well: She talked about the merits of capitalizing on equality of opportunity, while (narrowly) avoiding Marxist calls for the disingenuously labelled scam of Diversity Equity and Inclusion. I have no issue with people forming groups of similar characteristics or interests as long as they're principled and are openly designed to benefit both the group itself and society at large.
Instead of bringing Albertans together as one strong people, let us further divide them by race? Is this for real? I'm beginning to wonder if our premier is any better than the mayors of Edmonton or Calgary, just a slower decline into the abyss.
More divisiveness. Stop knuckling under, Danielle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.