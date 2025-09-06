WATCH: Smith pushes 'pioneer spirit' and free market vision at CSFN conference

Premier Danielle Smith called Alberta Canada’s economic engine during a keynote speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) conference in Calgary on Saturday, highlighting what she described as the province’s enduring and historical “pioneer spirit” and commitment to free enterprise.Speaking at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel, Smith told the conservative conference — moderated by Toronto Sun political columnist Brian Lilley — that Alberta’s history of grit, innovation, and self-reliance remains central to the province’s future prosperity.“That is not a historical footnote,” Smith said. “It is a living, breathing part of our identity.“[It’s] the reason why Alberta is, and always will be, the economic engine of Canada. We have always known that low taxes and a focus on reducing red tape are the most effective ways to create jobs and grow our economy. We are a province that proves that pro-growth, low-tax, free-market policies are the path to prosperity.”She contrasted that with a decade of federal politics under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that “targeted Alberta’s energy sector and created an environment of investment uncertainty.”“Canada earned a reputation as one of the very worst places to invest in the world,” Smith stated, pointing to stalled pipeline projects and regulatory changes that she said undermined the province’s economy.She discussed how the current oil tanker ban off the coast of northwest BC had landlocked a multi trillion-dollar asset that would have “enriched the lives of Canadians for generations.”“The only way we diversify our markets is by building pipelines to the coast,” Smith said.“Repealing Bill C-69, scrapping the tanker ban, and clearing the way for export infrastructure are the minimum table stakes. Without that, we’re stuck selling cheap to the Americans, who then flip our product for higher prices.”.Speaking to Lilley, Smith said she remains “optimistic” about Canada’s future, but only if Ottawa removes barriers to energy development.She cited federal policies like Bill C-69 — the Impact Assessment Act — along with the tanker ban and net-zero vehicle mandates as major obstacles to Alberta’s growth.Smith pointed to recent announcements by TC Energy and Enbridge, noting most capital spending is being directed toward U.S. projects instead of Canada.“Without certainty, proponents won’t back projects like a northwest pipeline,” she said.The premier also raised concerns about Ottawa’s electric vehicle mandate.She said dealerships have already told her they will stop selling gas-powered models in order to comply.“Alberta buys about 200,000 cars a year. That means 40,000 of them would have to be EVs or hybrids — but we only buy about 5,000 now. It’s unworkable.”On the ongoing Alberta independence question, she also reiterated her support for “sovereignty within a united Canada,” reiterating what she has said in a recent series of Alberta Next panels across the province.She feels Alberta should follow Quebec’s lead in pursuing greater autonomy over taxation, policing, pensions, and immigration.“When we were bankrupt in the 1930s, maybe we couldn't have taken over all of the programs that Quebec has, but now that we are the third most powerful economy in the country, five million people strong, maybe it is time for us to ask for what Quebec has.”She stated the province is currently holding consultations on these ideas, with recommendations expected later this fall.