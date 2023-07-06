Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was grateful CBC expressed regrets for its story about her office contacting a Crown attorney to speak about the Coutts Border Blockade. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she appreciates CBC expressing regrets for its story about her office contacting the Crown attorney’s office on charges related to the Coutts border blockade. 

“I’m glad that they acknowledged that their story was incorrect, so I feel vindicated,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference. 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is thankful CBC regrets its story about her office contacting the Crown attorney's office about the Coutts Border Blockade.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Until personal accountability is forced on individuals who call the shots in the msm, don't expect changes any time soon. Even if Danielle had gone ahead with the law suit & won, the tax payer in the end, would be paying any fine handed out.

