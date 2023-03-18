Dead officers

Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the families of the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty will be provided with $100,000 each from the Heroes’ Fund. 

“One of the things that we have to support families is our Heroes' Fund,” said Smith in a Saturday segment of Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio. 

