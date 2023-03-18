Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the families of the two Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty will be provided with $100,000 each from the Heroes’ Fund.
“One of the things that we have to support families is our Heroes' Fund,” said Smith in a Saturday segment of Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio.
“We brought that in in 2020.”
Here is the segment from today's "Your Province Your Premier" where Danielle Smith talks about the officers.She makes the inappropriate premature funeral announcement at the 1:10 mark in this clip.#ableg#abpolipic.twitter.com/B9dQeqIhgc
The shooter was 16 years old. The boy shot his mother in the same incident, leaving her fighting for her life.
Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 a.m. McFee said Jordan and Ryan were fired upon before they had a chance to draw their weapons.
The segment started off with Smith asking Your Province. Your Premier. host Wayne Nelson if she could talk about Jordan and Ryan.
She went on to say she was made aware the Edmonton police started a GoFundMe. If people want to provide support to their families, she said they can go onto GoFundMe and type in Edmonton Police Foundation.
The GoFundMe has raised $218,000 as of Saturday. With Edmonton police managing it, she said people will know it is going to support the families.
Smith said it is rare when officers are killed. She added there will be a regimental funeral on March 26 to honour them and their service.
“It was a really rough week for everybody as we watched this tragedy unfold and got a few more details,” she said.
Smith ended up correcting herself later about the regimental funerals for Jordan and Ryan.
“The details of the funerals are not fully confirmed and finalized at the moment,” she said.
“I would ask that the public wait for the @edmontonpolice to provide the date and full details when they become available.”
This morning I shared information on the regimental funerals for Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan. The details of the funerals are not fully confirmed and finalized at the moment. I would ask that the public wait for the @edmontonpolice to provide the date and full details… https://t.co/PChFr1Ij16
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
