WATCH: Soccer player struck and killed by lightning in Indonesia

A soccer player was struck and killed by a lightning bolt during a game in Indonesia on Saturday. Septain Raharja, 34, suffered severe burns after the lightning struck him but he was still breathing, according to local reports. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died. .Raharja was playing with his team FBI Subang in a friendly match at Siliwangi Stadium. The lightning struck at about 4:20 p.m. local time. Players on either team ran to the fallen player’s aid. Strangely, this is not the first time a soccer player was hit by lightning in Indonesia in the past year. A 12-year-old athlete was hit by lightning during the Soeratin U-13 Cup in Bojonegoro, East Java in November 2023. The player suffered cardiac arrest, but he survived.