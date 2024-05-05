WATCH: Sound of Freedom producer plans to speak with Canadian political leaders about child sex trafficking

Sound of Freedom producer and actor Mexican Eduardo Verástegui says that he is planning a trip to Canada to speak with political leaders about child trafficking.The movie, based on a true story, shines a light on the transnational system of child sex trafficking. The plot follows a federal agent as he first saves a little boy from ruthless child traffickers, then goes on a mission to save the youngster's sister who is still in captivity. Verástegui recently attended the Make Europe Great Again conference to talk about agreements he is signing with prime ministers, presidents, and governors in attempts to stop child sex trafficking. Speaking to True North at the conference in Bucharest, Romania, Verástegui said he’s been travelling around the world to address the issue in a non-partisan matter. “It’s my number one mission in my life, to end child trafficking, I committed my life to end this,” said Verástegui.“It started nine years ago with the Sound of Freedom, but now that it’s out, I don’t want to look the other way. This is going to be forever. “I’m never going to (turn) my back (on) the children.”“Movies come and they go. If you don’t do something to leave a permanent legacy behind, then it was great, you raised awareness — but that's it, you don’t solve it.” “So we need to do legislation, we need to do many other things. We need parents to pay attention to their children, what they’re doing on social media.” Verástegui said he has been put in touch with someone able to connect him to “leaders from every sector” in Canada, political, business, and media. “Hopefully to do a private screening for all these different sectors in Canada, different cities, and then hopefully to sign an agreement with whoever wants to participate in the government,” said Verástegui. “Because this is not a left or right issue. It’s children. It’s humanistic. We should all be paying attention to this, regardless of your belief system. Children are children, and we need to protect them.”He said they always send an invitation to both left and right — “but unfortunately, sometimes, a lot of people from the left, they don’t respond."“Maybe there’s a reason. Because, many of them, they are trying to legalize pedophilia. So maybe this movie is too much light in the darkness.” “I plan to come to Canada very soon to do something about it.” .When asked about negative pushback about his film from the CBC, which referred to the film as a “far-right fantasy” and diminished the weight of the issue, Verástegui responded, "we have done some investigations, and it happens to be that those who review the film in a very bad way, in a very negative way, first of all turned out they have never seen the movie. How can you destroy a movie without ever seeing it?”It doesn’t matter if you don’t like the film, the acting, or how long it goes, “hey it’s all good,” said Verástegui. “But when you're attacking the problem (of child trafficking) like (saying) this is not real, this is a conspiracy — there's something suspicious there. Like who's going to be against a movement that is saving children?”“I will always be with my eyes open if someone is trying to destroy this film, not because of artistic reasons, but because of the movement. Many of them are involved in the crime, no question or doubt about that. Again, I don’t know about this person (the CBC critic), I hope not, of course, because can you imagine being involved in this crime, eventually you’re going to be gone soon.”“‘Cause God’s children are not for sale. You don’t wanna mess up with God’s children. Eventually, I’m telling you, it’s not good news for anyone who is hurting children."