WATCH: South African opposition leader on campaign trail after calls for genocide of white farmers

South African politician Julius Malema is on the campaign train to become president after calling for the genocide of white farmers. The 2024 election date has not been set, but the nation’s legislation states it must be within 90 days of the last day of parliament in May.Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) far-left political party, claims the white farmers would deserve it because they stole their parents’ land. EFF describes itself as a “radical and militant movement for economic emancipation” and an “anti-imperialist and leftist movement with an internationalist outlook” that models itself after Marxist-Leninist tradition.“We must never be scared to kill,” Malema shouted at a rally in a News24 video posted Tuesday. “A revolution demands that at some point there must be killing, because the killing is part of a revolutionary act.” Later in the video, a brief clip of a past interview is shown where he says he hasn’t “called for the killing of white people — at least for now, I cannot guarantee the future.” He called anyone who opposed him as “crybabies.”The footage cuts to a rally where Malema chants, “Shoot to kill! Kill the boar! The farmer!” .The South Africa 2024 election registration opened Wednesday and saw more than half a million South Africans show up and day two (Thursday) also “started well,” according to the nation’s Electoral Commission. The current government, African National Congress (ANC), has been in power for 30 years, winning a majority every election since the first post-apartheid election in 1994 — but the party is starting to drop in the polls. Early polling suggests for the first time ever, ANC might not get a majority and may have to form a coalition. EFF, along with the Democratic Alliance party, are the two main opposition parties.