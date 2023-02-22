A clip from an episode of South Park from 2014 joking about transgender girls using boys' washrooms has resurfaced.
“You all pushed me to this,” said South Park Elementary School Grade 4 student Eric Cartman in a video.
South Park is now taking on the transgender bathroom issue. Nailed it. pic.twitter.com/L7Bz8PU1GL— Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) February 21, 2023
Cartman expresses frustration at having to wait to use the stall for the boys’ washroom. He grabs a bow and puts it on his hat.
Cartman walks out of the boys’ washroom and enters the girls’ one. South Park Grade 4 student Wendy Testaburger asks what he thinks he is doing.
He said he is going to the washroom. Testaburger said this is the girls’ washroom.
He responds by telling her he is transgender. He said he was “not comfortable with the sex I was assigned at birth, so I’m exercising my right to identity with the gender of my choice.”
Cartman pushes Testaburger out of the way and enters the stall. He goes into the stall and uses the toilet.
“Get out of here,” said Testaburger.
Cartman compliments the girls’ washroom, saying he should have used it a long time ago. South Park Grade 4 student Red McArthur comes out of another stall and questions why he's around.
McArthur threatens to tell on him. He said he can use the washroom, as he is a dumb girl.
The video moves to Principal Victoria’s offices, where she asks him what makes him think it is OK to go inside the girls’ washroom. He said he is transgender.
“That means I can use the girls’ s------," he said.
Victoria said he does not know what transgender means. Cartman said transgender is about society seeing him as a boy when he is a girl.
“You must know why we can’t have you in the girls’ bathroom,” said Victoria.
He responded by saying all he knows is he is transgender and South Park cannot make him use the washroom with cisgender people. She asked what is cisgender.
The video flashes to the staff room where South Park teacher Herbert Garrison saying cisgender is the politically correct term for non-transgender people. South Park teacher Mr. Mackey said why can they not say normal.
Garrison said it is offensive to transgender people. He added they should let Cartman use the girls’ washroom to avoid dealing with the controversy.
Victoria asks if he has them "in some kind of bathroom checkmate."
"Actually, it's more like a royal flush," said Garrison.
A Calgary parent expressed outrage on February 6 after a naked biological male was spotted hanging out in the girls’ changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool.
"I was waiting with my son outside in the lobby for my daughter, when a parent came out to let me know that a transgender woman was changing in the women's change room while my daughter and some other girls were changing after swimming lessons,” said the parent.
He went into the changing room to inspect and found the transgender woman naked and finishing up with the washroom.
(1) comment
Thank you South Park. Satire still lives. Their episode on Harry and Megan is hilarious.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.