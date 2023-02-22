South Park

South Park character Eric Cartman identifies as transgender and poops in the girls' washroom. 

 Courtesy South Park

A clip from an episode of South Park from 2014 joking about transgender girls using boys' washrooms has resurfaced. 

“You all pushed me to this,” said South Park Elementary School Grade 4 student Eric Cartman in a video. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Thank you South Park. Satire still lives. Their episode on Harry and Megan is hilarious.

