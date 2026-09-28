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WATCH: SpaceX Starship reaches orbit for first time, deploys 26 Starlink satellites

SpaceX’s Starship reached orbit for the first time Monday and released 26 Starlink satellites, but flight controllers brought the spacecraft down hours ahead of schedule after an engine shut down early.
SpaceX’s Starship reached orbit for the first time Monday and released 26 Starlink satellites, but flight controllers brought the spacecraft down hours ahead of schedule after an engine shut down early.Courtesy of SpaceX
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