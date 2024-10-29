WATCH: Speaker stops Poilievre as he demands action from Bloc, NDP to topple Trudeau Liberals

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre during Question Period Tuesday accused the Bloc of "flip-flopping" on its stance on supporting the Trudeau Liberals. Poilievre said the Bloc had two chances to vote to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government, what he called the "most centralizing and expansionist government in history." "Will the block vote with us to end this government? Will the NDP break off it's costly coalition?" asked Poilievre. Liberal House Speaker Greg Fergus paused proceedings and threatened to cut questions "if we have questions that don't deal with the administration of government."