News

WATCH: Speaker tells MPs not allowed to say 'fraud,' 'disgrace' in Commons

Deputy House Speaker Carol Hughes
Deputy House Speaker Carol Hughes ParlVu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative MP Michael Cooper
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault
Global Health Imports
Conservative MP Jamie Schmale
Deputy House Speaker Carol Hughes
parliamentary language
unacceptable words

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news