WATCH: Speaker tells MPs not allowed to say 'fraud,' 'disgrace' in Commons

After Conservative MP Michael Cooper accused Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault of "fraud" and called him a "disgrace" on Friday, Deputy House Speaker Carol Hughes paused due to his "unacceptable words." Cooper was referring to a company co-owned by Boissonnault, Global Health Imports, which self-described itself on government forms as being "indigenous-owned."As Conservative MP Jamie Schmale pointed out minutes earlier, Boissonnault "has so far refused to present documents supporting his company's statement.""The honourable member knows full well quite a few of his words used were not acceptable when addressing parliament," said Hughes. "Please refrain from using those words when addressing individuals."