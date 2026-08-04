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WATCH: Sudbury police ‘tight pants’ video goes viral amid high local crime and drug concerns

Motorcycle officers dance in promotional clip as city tops Ontario danger list in recent survey
Officers dance to the comedy sketch song as their city contends with crime and drug abuse
Officers dance to the comedy sketch song as their city contends with crime and drug abuseSudbury Police on instagram
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Crime
Public Safety
Police
Drug Crisis
Greater Sudbury
Tight Pants
Jimmy Fallon
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Western Standard
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