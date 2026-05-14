WATCH: Surrey mass fight between South Asian men sends six to hospital, two arrested

A violent confrontation involving two groups of men in Surrey left six people injured and prompted a major crime investigation Tuesday night, according to police.Officers with the Surrey Police Service responded at approximately 8:20 p.m. on May 12 to reports of a large fight at a residence near 133 St. and 89 Ave.When officers arrived, they found six men suffering from injuries ranging in severity. All six were transported to hospital, though police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening..During the initial police response, two men were arrested and taken into custody. Authorities have not yet released details about possible charges.The SPS Major Crime Section has since assumed conduct of the investigation as officers work to determine what led to the altercation and whether additional suspects may be involved.Police have not disclosed the identities of those involved or said whether the men were known to each other prior to the incident.