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WATCH: Survey shows 34% of Canadians using savings or credit to buy groceries

According to a recent survey, 34% of Canadians say they had to dip into their savings or go into debt to purchase groceries.
WATCH: Survey shows 34% of Canadians using savings or credit to buy groceries
WATCH: Survey shows 34% of Canadians using savings or credit to buy groceriesChatGPT
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Food Inflation
Sylvian Charlebois
The Food Professor
food inflation Canada
Survey shows 34% of Canadians using savings or credit to buy groceries
Canadian survey
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