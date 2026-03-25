WATCH: Survey shows 34% of Canadians using savings or credit to buy groceries

CALGARY — A whopping 34% of Canadians say they had to dip into their savings or go into debt to purchase groceries. This is according to a survey conducted by Sylvain Charlebois, also known as the Food Professor, and his agri-food lab at Dalhousie University, which surveyed more than 3,000 Canadians.Some of the results were published on his Substack on Monday, reporting 81% of Canadians identified food as the expense that has increased the most over the last year.As a result, Charlebois writes there is a food scarcity, driven by high grocery prices, particularly for foods like meat, and fresh products, which are eliminating consumers' nutritional choice.To hear more about what Canadians are feeling about food inflation and Charlebois' take on the issue — watch the video below...